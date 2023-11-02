2023

Dune: Part Two

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Denis Villeneuve

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 2nd, 2023

Studio

Legendary Pictures

Follow the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, Paul endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Cast

Timothée ChalametPaul Atreides
ZendayaChani
Rebecca FergusonLady Jessica Atreides
Josh BrolinGurney Halleck
Austin ButlerFeyd-Rautha Harkonnen
Florence PughPrincess Irulan Corrino

