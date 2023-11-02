Dune: Part Two

Follow the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, Paul endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.
|Timothée Chalamet
|Paul Atreides
|Zendaya
|Chani
|Rebecca Ferguson
|Lady Jessica Atreides
|Josh Brolin
|Gurney Halleck
|Austin Butler
|Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen
|Florence Pugh
|Princess Irulan Corrino
