Dunston Checks In

Hotel manager Robert Grant is forced by his boss to postpone his family vacation when a hotel critic checks in. Trouble is, the critic is really a villainous jewel thief with an orangutan assistant named Dunston. When Dunston gets loose and tries to escape a life of crime -- aided by Robert's sons -- havoc, hijinks and lots of laughs abound!
|Jason Alexander
|Robert Grant
|Faye Dunaway
|Mrs. Dubrow
|Eric Lloyd
|Kyle Grant
|Rupert Everett
|Lord Rutledge
|Graham Sack
|Brian Grant
|Paul Reubens
|Buck LaFarge
