1996

Dunston Checks In

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 11th, 1996

Studio

Joe Wizan/Todd Black

Hotel manager Robert Grant is forced by his boss to postpone his family vacation when a hotel critic checks in. Trouble is, the critic is really a villainous jewel thief with an orangutan assistant named Dunston. When Dunston gets loose and tries to escape a life of crime -- aided by Robert's sons -- havoc, hijinks and lots of laughs abound!

Cast

Jason AlexanderRobert Grant
Faye DunawayMrs. Dubrow
Eric LloydKyle Grant
Rupert EverettLord Rutledge
Graham SackBrian Grant
Paul ReubensBuck LaFarge

View Full Cast >

Images