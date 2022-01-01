Duran Duran - Live At Wembley Arena

Not Available

Live At Wembley Arena is an unofficial Duran Duran live album. CD 1 Intro "Sunrise" "Hungry Like The Wolf" "Planet Earth" "Union of the Snake" "Come Undone" "A View To A Kill" "What Happens Tomorrow" "New Religion" "Is There Something I Should Know?" "I Don't Want Your Love" CD 2Edit "The Chauffeur" "Beautiful Colours" "Ordinary World" "Save A Prayer" "Notorious" "The Reflex" "Careless Memories" "The Wild Boys" "White Lines" "Girls on Film" "Rio" ded during The Reunion Tour at Wembley Arena in London, UK on 13 April 2004.