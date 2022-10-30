Durban Poison

Twenty seven years after his UCLA graduate thesis film Shot Down was banned in his home country and went on to festival acclaim and cult status, writer-director Andrew Worsdale returns with this noir romance set among the marginalised white underclass. The film follows a police investigation into four murders and charts the doomed romance of the outlaw lovers. A deeply romantic, elegiac and universal crime story where the murders are not the point of the movie.
|Brandon Auret
|Piet
|Gys de Villiers
|Muller
|Danny Keogh
|Klippie
