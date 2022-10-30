Not Available

Durban Poison

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Twenty seven years after his UCLA graduate thesis film Shot Down was banned in his home country and went on to festival acclaim and cult status, writer-director Andrew Worsdale returns with this noir romance set among the marginalised white underclass. The film follows a police investigation into four murders and charts the doomed romance of the outlaw lovers. A deeply romantic, elegiac and universal crime story where the murders are not the point of the movie.

    Cast

    		Brandon AuretPiet
    		Gys de VilliersMuller
    		Danny KeoghKlippie

