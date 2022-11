Not Available

Life changes drastically for Lala Gokulchand (Om Prakash), a lowly shopkeeper, when a rich relative dies and he becomes an overnight millionaire. But his lucky break has a flip side in that it makes him a target for a scheming con artist (Pran) with plans to ruin him. Devendra Goel directs this classic Bollywood family drama with a supporting cast that includes Sanjay Khan, Babita Kapoor, Helen, Manorama and Baby Sonia.