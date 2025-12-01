2025

Dust Bunny

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Bryan Fuller

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 12th, 2025

Studio

Entertainment One

Ten-year-old Aurora has a mysterious neighbor (Mads Mikkelsen) who kills real-life monsters. He’s a hit man for hire. So, when Aurora needs help killing the monster she believes ate her entire family, she procures his services. Suspecting that her parents may have fallen victim to assassins gunning for him, Aurora’s neighbor guiltily takes the job. Now, to protect her, he’ll need to battle an onslaught of assassins ― and accept that some monsters are real.

Cast

Mads Mikkelsen
Sigourney Weaver
David Dastmalchian
Rebecca Henderson
Sheila Atim

