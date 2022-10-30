Not Available

Dust on the tongue

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dust on the Tongue is a film about intergenerational relationships that explores the poles of tenderness and cruelty. A grandfather, in the final stage of his existence, asks two of his grandchildren to kill him because he wants to die by the hand of someone who bears his own blood. However, the young children discover a truth that will make them take the opposite decision, keep him alive, agonizing as punishment for his past actions.

Cast

Jairo SalcedoSilvio
Gabriel MejíaFernando
Alma RodríguezLuca
Richard CórdobaGuerrilla Commander

