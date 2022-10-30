Dust on the Tongue is a film about intergenerational relationships that explores the poles of tenderness and cruelty. A grandfather, in the final stage of his existence, asks two of his grandchildren to kill him because he wants to die by the hand of someone who bears his own blood. However, the young children discover a truth that will make them take the opposite decision, keep him alive, agonizing as punishment for his past actions.
|Jairo Salcedo
|Silvio
|Gabriel Mejía
|Fernando
|Alma Rodríguez
|Luca
|Richard Córdoba
|Guerrilla Commander
