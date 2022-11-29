Dwayne Perkins: Please Believe it

Not Available

(Filmed with a live studio audience at Dry Bar Comedy in Provo, UT) Dwayne Perkins has earned a spot in today's elite class of stand-up comics with appearances on Comedy Central and on Conan. He's getting a lot of buzz for his recurring piece on The Jay Leno Show entitled "Great White Moments in Black History." Dwayne’s Comedy Central half-hour special, a culmination of his talent and hard work, was very well received. It showcases his way of looking at life and his ability to convey it in a hilarious manner. Dwayne can be seen in the HBO movie The Gristle. Dwayne has also appeared in several commercials pushing products for The Man. Dwayne is part of The Bob & Tom Comedy Tour in addition to headlining colleges and comedy clubs across the country.