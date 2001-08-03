2001

Dweller

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 3rd, 2001

Studio

Not Available

After a perfect bank heist, three criminals high-tail it to an old cabin in the woods to split the $100,000 they stole. Little do they know that an alien being from a crashed saucer is prowling the woods for food. The suspense tightens as greed, fear, and paranoia split the group apart as the hungry creature closes in on them. Terror and shock in the usual Polonia Brothers tradition!

Cast

Mark PoloniaMack
Gale LargeyMan with Video Camera
Jeff Dylan GrahamTrevor
Leslie CultonHiker
Jon McBrideJake
John PoloniaJ.J.

