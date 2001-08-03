After a perfect bank heist, three criminals high-tail it to an old cabin in the woods to split the $100,000 they stole. Little do they know that an alien being from a crashed saucer is prowling the woods for food. The suspense tightens as greed, fear, and paranoia split the group apart as the hungry creature closes in on them. Terror and shock in the usual Polonia Brothers tradition!
|Mark Polonia
|Mack
|Gale Largey
|Man with Video Camera
|Jeff Dylan Graham
|Trevor
|Leslie Culton
|Hiker
|Jon McBride
|Jake
|John Polonia
|J.J.
