Dylan Thomas - A War Films Anthology

Eight of the finest wartime works by the world-renowned poet Dylan Thomas who made a little-known but valuable contribution to Britain’s war effort scripting powerful propaganda films for the Ministry of Information. This anthology collects together eight of his finest wartime works: "THESE ARE THE MEN" (1943) - a blistering attack on the Nazis: "BALLOON SITE 568" (1942) - the women who worked as barrage balloon operators "WALES, GREEN MOUNTAIN, BLACK MOUNTAIN" (1942) - a tribute to Wales at war; "NEW TOWNS FOR OLD" (1942) - urban regeneration in the fictional town of Smokesdale; "THE BATTLE FOR FREEDOM" (1942) - the contribution made by the Empire towards the British war effort; "CEMA" (1942) - the Council for the Encouragement of Music and the Arts; "A CITY REBORN" (1945) - a salute to the city Coventry; "A SOLDIER COMES HOME" (1945) - a soldier on leave with his family in London.