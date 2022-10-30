DysFunktional Family

Between sets from his hilarious live stand-up routine, in which he riffs on everything from Michael Jackson to terrorism, comedian Eddie Griffin tours his hometown of Kansas City and introduces viewers to his eccentric clan in this edgy mockumentary. Griffin's uproarious family members include oddballs such as Uncle Buckey, a former pimp, and Uncle Curtis, who possesses an extensive porn collection ... much of which he filmed himself!
