1939

Each Dawn I Die

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 18th, 1939

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Each Dawn I Die is a 1939 gangster film featuring James Cagney and George Raft in their only movie together as leads, although Raft had made an unbilled appearance in a 1932 Cagney vehicle called Taxi! in which he won a dance contest against Cagney, after which he and Cagney brawl. Raft also very briefly "appeared" in Cagney's boxing drama Winner Take All (1932), in a flashback sequence culled from Raft's 1929 film debut Queen of the Night Clubs starring Texas Guinan. The plotline of Each Dawn I Die involves a crusading reporter (Cagney) who is unjustly thrown in jail and befriends a famous gangster (Raft). George Bancroft portrays the warden. The movie was a box-office smash and remains a favorite among aficionados of Warner Bros. gangster movies. The film was based on the novel of the same name by Jerome Odlum.

Cast

George Raft'Hood' Stacey
Jane BryanJoyce Connover
George BancroftJohn Armstrong
Maxie RosenbloomFargo Red
Stanley RidgesMueller
Alan BaxterPole Cat Carlisle

