It is summer at the Flathead Reservation in Montana. Eight year old Sage spends the sunny days playing with friends, swimming and fishing in the river. But one day his parents surprise him with some breaking news: They are moving to Northern Norway! Sage starts to go to school in Tromsø, but he is different from his schoolmates. Very different. He is the only boy with long hair and braids, and he doesn't speak one word of Norwegian. But most important to the others – he's a real Indian!