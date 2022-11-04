Not Available

Eagle of the Pacific

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, a brilliant tactician, is a loyal subject of the emperor, despite his grave misgivings about leading Japan's navy into war with the United States. He opposes the attack on Pearl Harbor, but overruled, leads his forces to the best of his ability...

Cast

Denjirô ÔkôchiGrand Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto
Hiroshi Nihon'yanagiCommander Furukawa
Masao ShimizuCommander Kashima
Eijirô YanagiPremier Admiral Mitsumasa Yonai
Minoru TakadaPrince Fumimaro Konoe
Ichirô SugaiAdmiral Koshirô Oikawa

