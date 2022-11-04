Eagle of the Pacific

Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, a brilliant tactician, is a loyal subject of the emperor, despite his grave misgivings about leading Japan's navy into war with the United States. He opposes the attack on Pearl Harbor, but overruled, leads his forces to the best of his ability...
|Denjirô Ôkôchi
|Grand Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto
|Hiroshi Nihon'yanagi
|Commander Furukawa
|Masao Shimizu
|Commander Kashima
|Eijirô Yanagi
|Premier Admiral Mitsumasa Yonai
|Minoru Takada
|Prince Fumimaro Konoe
|Ichirô Sugai
|Admiral Koshirô Oikawa
