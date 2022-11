Not Available

One of the world's most beloved bands, the Eagles are in rarified air when it comes to their place in music history, with four No. 1 albums, five top singles and two of the top 10 best-selling albums of all time. Through in-depth interviews, this fascinating documentary relives the legendary band's remarkable career, from their formation in Los Angeles in the early 1970s to their place as the best-selling American group of all time.