Recorded live at the Oakland Coliseum in 1981, this brilliant performance by the Grammy-winning flamboyant funk group captures the hard-driving rhythms, the soothing melodies, the scintillating horns and the special effects that have dazzled concertgoers around the world. Included are "Sing a Song," "Fantasy," "Shining Star," "Kalimba Tree," "Let Your Feelings Show," "In the Stone" and "Phoenix Intro."