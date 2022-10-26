Earthquake is a 1974 American disaster film that achieved huge box-office success, continuing the disaster film genre of the 1970s where recognizable all-star casts attempt to survive life or death situations. The plot concerns the struggle for survival after a catastrophic earthquake destroys most of the city of Los Angeles, California.
|Ava Gardner
|Remy Royce-Graff
|George Kennedy
|Sgt. Lew Slade
|Lorne Greene
|Sam Royce
|Geneviève Bujold
|Denise Marshall
|Richard Roundtree
|Miles Quade
|Marjoe Gortner
|Jody
