Earthstorm

A massive asteroid impact on the moon begins causing storms on earth due to the sudden changes in ocean tides. But when further examination is conducted it's discovered that the moon's structure is now entirely unstable -- threatening all life on earth. With time running out, a team of scientists turn to one man, demolitions expert John Redding, in effort to find a solution and secure the moon.
|Stephen Baldwin
|John Redding
|Amy Price-Francis
|Dr. Lana Gale
|John Ralston
|Dr. Garth Bender
|Dirk Benedict
|Victor Stevens
|Matt Gordon
|Albert
|Anna Silk
|Bryna
