2006

Earthstorm

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

A massive asteroid impact on the moon begins causing storms on earth due to the sudden changes in ocean tides. But when further examination is conducted it's discovered that the moon's structure is now entirely unstable -- threatening all life on earth. With time running out, a team of scientists turn to one man, demolitions expert John Redding, in effort to find a solution and secure the moon.

Cast

Stephen BaldwinJohn Redding
Amy Price-FrancisDr. Lana Gale
John RalstonDr. Garth Bender
Dirk BenedictVictor Stevens
Matt GordonAlbert
Anna SilkBryna

