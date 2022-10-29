Not Available

East Side Sushi

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Years of working in the food industry have made Juana, a working-class Latina, a chef of speed and skill. Searching for financial stability, she stumbles into a high-energy, male-dominated Japanese cuisine kitchen. The new atmosphere re-ignites her passions for food and life and makes her hungry to get mixed up in the flavors of this new world.

Cast

Diana Elizabeth TorresJuana
Jesus FuentesVictor
Yutaka TakeuchiAki
Alejandro ArzciatReporter
Dixon PhillipsMr. Wagner
Melissa LocsinStudio Coordinator

View Full Cast >

Images