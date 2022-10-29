East Side Sushi

Years of working in the food industry have made Juana, a working-class Latina, a chef of speed and skill. Searching for financial stability, she stumbles into a high-energy, male-dominated Japanese cuisine kitchen. The new atmosphere re-ignites her passions for food and life and makes her hungry to get mixed up in the flavors of this new world.
|Diana Elizabeth Torres
|Juana
|Jesus Fuentes
|Victor
|Yutaka Takeuchi
|Aki
|Alejandro Arzciat
|Reporter
|Dixon Phillips
|Mr. Wagner
|Melissa Locsin
|Studio Coordinator
