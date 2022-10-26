East - West

June 1946: Stalin invites Russian emigres to return to the motherland. It's a trap: when a ship-load from France arrives in Odessa, only a physician and his family are spared execution or prison. He and his French wife (her passport ripped up) are sent to Kiev. She wants to return to France immediately; he knows that they are captives and must watch every step.
|Catherine Deneuve
|Gabrielle Develay
|Sandrine Bonnaire
|Marie
|Oleg Menshikov
|Aleksei Golovin
|Sergei Bodrov Jr.
|Sasha Vasilyev
|Ruben Tapiero
|Seryozha, à 7 ans
|Erwan Baynaud
|Seryozha, à 14 ans
