East - West

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

UGC YM

June 1946: Stalin invites Russian emigres to return to the motherland. It's a trap: when a ship-load from France arrives in Odessa, only a physician and his family are spared execution or prison. He and his French wife (her passport ripped up) are sent to Kiev. She wants to return to France immediately; he knows that they are captives and must watch every step.

Cast

Catherine DeneuveGabrielle Develay
Sandrine BonnaireMarie
Oleg MenshikovAleksei Golovin
Sergei Bodrov Jr.Sasha Vasilyev
Ruben TapieroSeryozha, à 7 ans
Erwan BaynaudSeryozha, à 14 ans

