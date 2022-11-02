Not Available

Eastenders: The Slaters In Detention

    They have always been trouble and now they are in trouble. When three generations of the Slaters - Kat, Little Mo, Lynn, Zoe and Mo - go up town, it could only really end with a night in a police cell. But straight out of the disco, the fiery Slater girls - dressed in school uniforms - are far too hot for the local constabulary to handle. With time on their hands they have an opportunity to look back on their lives; Mo's bust-ups, Lynn's altercations at the altar, Kat's confrontation with her past, Little Mo's nightmare with evil Trevor and a cauldron of steamy romances. When not flirting with the night sergeant, they give the inside story on the Slater highs and lows; the passion, the heartbreak, the fights and laughter of a family that doesn't know the meaning of the phrase "The quiet life."

