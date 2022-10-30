Not Available

Easter Casket

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

All hell breaks loose when Peter Cottontail aka The Easter Bunny hears that the Catholic Church is about to do away with all Easter rituals not pertaining directly to the resurrection of Christ. With Father Asher (A warrior priest) hot on his trail Cottontail starts a rampage leaving the bodies of the clergy (and a few schoolgirls) in his wake. Can Asher stop him before its too late?

Cast

Josh EalFather Asher
Erin R. RyanAubrie Burke
Dustin MillsPeter Cottontail (voice)
Allison FitzgeraldSister Mary Agnes
Haley MadisonCall Girl (Extended Edition)
Brandon SalkilCardinal Omalley

View Full Cast >

Images