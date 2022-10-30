Easter Casket

All hell breaks loose when Peter Cottontail aka The Easter Bunny hears that the Catholic Church is about to do away with all Easter rituals not pertaining directly to the resurrection of Christ. With Father Asher (A warrior priest) hot on his trail Cottontail starts a rampage leaving the bodies of the clergy (and a few schoolgirls) in his wake. Can Asher stop him before its too late?
|Josh Eal
|Father Asher
|Erin R. Ryan
|Aubrie Burke
|Dustin Mills
|Peter Cottontail (voice)
|Allison Fitzgerald
|Sister Mary Agnes
|Haley Madison
|Call Girl (Extended Edition)
|Brandon Salkil
|Cardinal Omalley
