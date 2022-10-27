On the day before Easter in 1911, Don Hewes is crushed when his dancing partner (and object of affection) Nadine Hale refuses to start a new contract with him. To prove Nadine's not important to him, Don acquires innocent new protegee Hannah Brown, vowing to make her a star in time for next year's Easter parade.
|Judy Garland
|Hannah Brown
|Fred Astaire
|Don Hewes
|Peter Lawford
|Jonathan Harrow III
|Ann Miller
|Nadine Hale
|Jules Munshin
|Headwaiter François
|Clinton Sundberg
|Mike the Bartender
