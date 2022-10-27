1948

Easter Parade

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 7th, 1948

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

On the day before Easter in 1911, Don Hewes is crushed when his dancing partner (and object of affection) Nadine Hale refuses to start a new contract with him. To prove Nadine's not important to him, Don acquires innocent new protegee Hannah Brown, vowing to make her a star in time for next year's Easter parade.

Cast

Judy GarlandHannah Brown
Fred AstaireDon Hewes
Peter LawfordJonathan Harrow III
Ann MillerNadine Hale
Jules MunshinHeadwaiter François
Clinton SundbergMike the Bartender

