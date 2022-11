Not Available

Filmer Dan Wolfe goes for a Citizen Kane vibe here, presenting Eastern Exposure 3: Underachievers in black and white. As this is an East Coast video (mostly NYC, Philly and Florida), the spots are raggedy compared to West Coast videos. Besides the heavy street footage, there is ample vert, mini and park action. The soundtrack is mostly "indie" rock with a dash of hip-hop and metal.