1988

Eat the Rich

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 21st, 1988

Studio

Iron Fist Motion Pictures

Alex is a disgruntled waitress at a snobby exclusive restaurant who falls on hard times. Forced to deal with the contempt and disgust of the upper class, Alex & cohorts attempt to go on a rampage. Meanwhile, General Karprov and Spider plot to involve the inept anarchists into their plans to derail the prime-minister-to-be's campaign.

Cast

Ronald AllenCmdr. Fortune
Dave BeardGen. Karpov
Rowena BentlyIndecisive Girlfriend
Angela BowieHenry's Wife
Simon BrintBrink
Rene BruchetJane

View Full Cast >

Images