Eat the Rich

Alex is a disgruntled waitress at a snobby exclusive restaurant who falls on hard times. Forced to deal with the contempt and disgust of the upper class, Alex & cohorts attempt to go on a rampage. Meanwhile, General Karprov and Spider plot to involve the inept anarchists into their plans to derail the prime-minister-to-be's campaign.
|Ronald Allen
|Cmdr. Fortune
|Dave Beard
|Gen. Karpov
|Rowena Bently
|Indecisive Girlfriend
|Angela Bowie
|Henry's Wife
|Simon Brint
|Brink
|Rene Bruchet
|Jane
