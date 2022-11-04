Eating Too Fast (Blow Job #2)

Not Available

"Andy Warhol's 1966 'sequel' to his Blow Job begins with a long static shot of Gregory Battcock looking bored; small movements of his head reframe the elegant tight close-up to make sun and shadow symmetrical on his face, or unbalance them again, while street noises expand the shot's implied space. Halfway through this 70-minute film, the camera pans down to reveal the back of another man's head. Zooms and more pans follow, yet each blocky, high-contrast composition has an assertive power characteristic of Warhol." - Fred Camper