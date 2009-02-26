2009

Echelon Conspiracy

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 26th, 2009

Studio

Dark Castle Entertainment

Mysterious cell phone messages promise a young American engineer untold wealth - then make him the target of a deadly international plot. Dangerous security operatives chase the engineer across the globe, while a powerful government official pursues a mysterious agenda that threatens the stability of the entire world.

Cast

Edward BurnsJohn Reed
Ving RhamesAgent Dave Grant
Martin SheenRaymond Burke
Steven ElderCharles
Sandra De SousaFemale Casino Tech
Greg DonaldsonCasino Tech

