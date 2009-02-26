Echelon Conspiracy

Mysterious cell phone messages promise a young American engineer untold wealth - then make him the target of a deadly international plot. Dangerous security operatives chase the engineer across the globe, while a powerful government official pursues a mysterious agenda that threatens the stability of the entire world.
|Edward Burns
|John Reed
|Ving Rhames
|Agent Dave Grant
|Martin Sheen
|Raymond Burke
|Steven Elder
|Charles
|Sandra De Sousa
|Female Casino Tech
|Greg Donaldson
|Casino Tech
