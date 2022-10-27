Told through the eyes of sticky-fingered eight-year-old boy Big Ears, Echoes of the Rainbow takes place in a close-knit grassroots community in 1960s Hong Kong. Big Ears' mother and father run the neighborhood shoe store, and his older brother Desmond is every family's dream son - an outstanding athlete with grades worthy of Hong Kong's best school.
|Sandra Ng
|Mrs Law
|Aarif Lee
|Desmond / Big Ears - adolescence
|Evelyn Choi
|Flora
|Paul Chun Pui
|Mr Law's brother
|Teresa Ha Ping
|Grandmother
|Vincent Kok
|Mr. Ho - tailor
