Not Available

Echoes of the Rainbow

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

BIG Pictures

Told through the eyes of sticky-fingered eight-year-old boy Big Ears, Echoes of the Rainbow takes place in a close-knit grassroots community in 1960s Hong Kong. Big Ears' mother and father run the neighborhood shoe store, and his older brother Desmond is every family's dream son - an outstanding athlete with grades worthy of Hong Kong's best school.

Cast

Sandra NgMrs Law
Aarif LeeDesmond / Big Ears - adolescence
Evelyn ChoiFlora
Paul Chun PuiMr Law's brother
Teresa Ha PingGrandmother
Vincent KokMr. Ho - tailor

