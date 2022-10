Not Available

This film showcases a pay-it-forward tale of people and companies who help a family who lost everything a 2011 holiday fire due to a fallen menorah. After two years, five temporary living spaces, and surviving the fire with only the clothing on their backs, you will see a behind-the-scenes heartwarming story of the EcoBungalow-LA, a home rebuilt in an eco-friendly, energy efficient and fire safe manner.