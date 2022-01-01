ECW Barely Legal 1997

Not Available

Barely Legal was the first professional wrestling PPV event held by Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). It took place on April 13, 1997, at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event was a single's match for the ECW World Heavyweight Championship witch Raven defending against the winner of a Three Way dance (triple threat match) between The Sandman, Terry Funk, and Stevie Richards. Other matches includes Sabu vs Taz, Shance Douglas defending the ECW World Television Championship against Pitbull #2, a six-man tag team match featuring The Great Sasuka, Gran Hamada, & Masato Yakushiji vs bWo Japan (Taka Michinoku, Terry Boy, & Dick Togo), Rob Van Dam vs Lance Storm, and The Eliminators (John Kronus & Perry Saturn) vs The Dudley Boyz.