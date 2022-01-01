Not Available

ECW One Night Stand (2006) was a PPV produced by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). It was held on June 11, 2006 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, New York. The main event was John Cena versus Rob Van Dam for the WWE Championship. The predominant match on the undercard was Rey Mysterio versus Sabu for the World Heavyweight Championship. Another match on the undercard was Edge, Mick Foley, and Lita versus Terry Funk, Tommy Dreamer and Beulah McGillicutty in a Hardcore Intergender match.