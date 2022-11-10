Eden Lake is a relentlessly tense and immaculately paced horror-thriller about modern youth gone wild. When a young couple goes to a remote wooded lake for a romantic getaway, their quiet weekend is shattered by an aggressive group of local kids. Rowdiness quickly turns to rage as the teens terrorize the couple in unimaginable ways, and a weekend outing becomes a bloody battle for survival.
|Kelly Reilly
|Jenny
|Michael Fassbender
|Steve
|Jack O'Connell
|Brett
|Finn Atkins
|Paige
|James Burrows
|Harry
|Jumayn Hunter
|Mark
