Eden Lake

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rollercoaster Films

Eden Lake is a relentlessly tense and immaculately paced horror-thriller about modern youth gone wild. When a young couple goes to a remote wooded lake for a romantic getaway, their quiet weekend is shattered by an aggressive group of local kids. Rowdiness quickly turns to rage as the teens terrorize the couple in unimaginable ways, and a weekend outing becomes a bloody battle for survival.

Cast

Kelly ReillyJenny
Michael FassbenderSteve
Jack O'ConnellBrett
Finn AtkinsPaige
James BurrowsHarry
Jumayn HunterMark

