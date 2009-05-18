2009

Eden Log

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 18th, 2009

Studio

Impéria

A man wakes up deep inside a cave. Suffering amnesia, he has no recollection of how he came to be here or of what happened to the man whose body he finds beside him. Tailed by a mysterious creature, he must continue through this strange and fantastic world. Enclosed, Tolbiac has no other option to reach the surface than to use REZO ZERO, secret observing cells in this cemetery-like abandoned mine.

Cast

Clovis CornillacTolbiac
Vimala PonsLast botanist
Zohar WexlerTechnician
Sifan ShaoTechnician
Arben BajraktarajTechnician
Benjamin BarocheGuard

View Full Cast >

Images