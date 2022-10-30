1959

Edge of Eternity

  • Crime
  • Drama

Release Date

November 1st, 1959

Studio

Thunderbird Productions

Helped by socialite Janice Kendon and barkeeper Scott O'Brien, Arizona deputy sheriff Les Martin works to solve three brutal murders in and around the Grand Canyon. His efforts leads to the killer fleeing with Janice as a hostage and a chase by car and helicopter lead to a climax on a miner's bucket on cables a mile above the canyon floor.

Cast

Victoria ShawJanice Kendon
Mickey ShaughnessyScotty O'Brien
Edgar BuchananSheriff Edwards
Jack ElamBill Ward
Rian GarrickBob Kendon
Alexander LockwoodJim Kendon

