Edge of Eternity

Helped by socialite Janice Kendon and barkeeper Scott O'Brien, Arizona deputy sheriff Les Martin works to solve three brutal murders in and around the Grand Canyon. His efforts leads to the killer fleeing with Janice as a hostage and a chase by car and helicopter lead to a climax on a miner's bucket on cables a mile above the canyon floor.
|Victoria Shaw
|Janice Kendon
|Mickey Shaughnessy
|Scotty O'Brien
|Edgar Buchanan
|Sheriff Edwards
|Jack Elam
|Bill Ward
|Rian Garrick
|Bob Kendon
|Alexander Lockwood
|Jim Kendon
