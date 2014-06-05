2014

Edge of Tomorrow

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 2014

Studio

RatPac-Dune Entertainment

Major Bill Cage is an officer who has never seen a day of combat when he is unceremoniously demoted and dropped into combat. Cage is killed within minutes, managing to take an alpha alien down with him. He awakens back at the beginning of the same day and is forced to fight and die again... and again - as physical contact with the alien has thrown him into a time loop.

Cast

Tom CruiseMaj. William "Bill" Cage
Emily BluntSgt. Rita Vrataski
Brendan GleesonGeneral Brigham
Bill PaxtonMsg. Farell
Jonas ArmstrongSkinner
Tony WayKimmel

View Full Cast >

Images

20 More Images