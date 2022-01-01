1990

Edward Scissorhands

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 13th, 1990

Studio

20th Century Fox

Edward Scissorhands is a classic Tim Burton and Johnny Depp film about a small suburban town that receives a visit from a castaway unfinished science experiment named Edward. A satire on the normality of Middle-America and their fear of outsiders. A magical fairytale story of loneliness, learning, and love; that will make you laugh, curse, and cry.

Cast

Johnny DeppEdward Scissorhands
Winona RyderKim
Dianne WiestPeg
Alan ArkinBill
Anthony Michael HallJim
Vincent PriceThe Inventor

View Full Cast >

Images

6 More Images