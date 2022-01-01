Edward Scissorhands is a classic Tim Burton and Johnny Depp film about a small suburban town that receives a visit from a castaway unfinished science experiment named Edward. A satire on the normality of Middle-America and their fear of outsiders. A magical fairytale story of loneliness, learning, and love; that will make you laugh, curse, and cry.
|Johnny Depp
|Edward Scissorhands
|Winona Ryder
|Kim
|Dianne Wiest
|Peg
|Alan Arkin
|Bill
|Anthony Michael Hall
|Jim
|Vincent Price
|The Inventor
