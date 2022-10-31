Not Available

Ee Rojullo

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Good Cinema Group

Srinivas is a gullible lover who gets used by girlfriends for his money. Shreya is fed up with guys who wants to take their friendship to next level in order to have a physical relationship. They happen to meet each other when they decided to not to fall in love. Their relationship starts with hatred and lies. The rest of the story is all about how Srinivas and Shreya unite after many twists and turns

BhargaviBhargavi
M. S. NarayanaSattiraju, Sri's uncle
MadhumaniShreya's mother
AnandhiSpecial appearance in the song "Cell Song"
Tammareddy BharadwajaHimself

