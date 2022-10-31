Ee Rojullo

Srinivas is a gullible lover who gets used by girlfriends for his money. Shreya is fed up with guys who wants to take their friendship to next level in order to have a physical relationship. They happen to meet each other when they decided to not to fall in love. Their relationship starts with hatred and lies. The rest of the story is all about how Srinivas and Shreya unite after many twists and turns
|Bhargavi
|Bhargavi
|M. S. Narayana
|Sattiraju, Sri's uncle
|Madhumani
|Shreya's mother
|Anandhi
|Special appearance in the song "Cell Song"
|Tammareddy Bharadwaja
|Himself
