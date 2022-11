Not Available

In September of 1899, the French cameraman Emile Lauste visited the Netherlands for the second time that year. [...] One of the subjects that Lauste briefly filmed was children on the island of Marken. We see the children passing by in a rowboat, and dancing in a circle. The traditional costumes and the watery environment looked very exotic to foreign audiences. The footage jibed very well with the perceptions that people had of the Netherlands in those days.