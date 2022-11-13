Not Available

Cassady Jones finds herself in a melee that shocks the sports world, while leaving the EFC (Excelsis Fighting Championship) in the most tumultuous period of its history. In the aftermath Cassady is given an opportunity along with seven other female competitors to fight in a tournament to crown a new Champion. Understanding that her big break is at hand, Cassady decides to take advantage of the opportunity and comes face to face with her greatest opponent. Cassady comes to the realization that it's not just in another fight, it's the fight for everything.