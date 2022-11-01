Not Available

Egg

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

PPV Athens

Poet Yusuf (35-38) returns to his childhood hometown, which he hadn't visited for years, upon his mother's death. He is faced with a neglected, crumbling house. Ayla, a young girl (17-19) awaits him there. Yusuf has been unaware of the existence of this distant relation who had been living with his mother for five years; He stays by his dead mother's bedside for a while on the morning of his return...

Cast

Saadet Isil AksoyAyla
Ufuk BayraktarHaluk
Tülin ÖzenSahaftaki Kadin
Gülçin SantırcıoğluGül
Nejat İşlerYusuf

