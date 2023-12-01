Based on the book of the same name by bestselling author, Ottessa Moshfegh. Set during a bitter 1964 Massachusetts winter, young secretary Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) becomes enchanted by Rebecca (Anne Hathaway), the glamorous new counselor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret — throwing Eileen onto a sinister path.
|Thomasin McKenzie
|Eileen Dunlop
|Anne Hathaway
|Rebecca Saint John
|Shea Whigham
|Father Dunlop
|Marin Ireland
|Rita Polk
|Owen Teague
|Randy
|Sam Nivola
|Leonard Polk
