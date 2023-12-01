2023

Eileen

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

William Oldroyd

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 1st, 2023

Studio

Likely Story

Based on the book of the same name by bestselling author, Ottessa Moshfegh. Set during a bitter 1964 Massachusetts winter, young secretary Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) becomes enchanted by Rebecca (Anne Hathaway), the glamorous new counselor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret — throwing Eileen onto a sinister path.

Cast

Thomasin McKenzieEileen Dunlop
Anne HathawayRebecca Saint John
Shea WhighamFather Dunlop
Marin IrelandRita Polk
Owen TeagueRandy
Sam NivolaLeonard Polk

