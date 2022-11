Not Available

All of the photos in Eine Subgeschichte des Films (A Sub-history of Film) by Scheugl/Schmidt (Suhrkamp edition 471) one after another, cut inside in the camera using the same scheme as in Gesammelt von Wendy (Collected by Wendy): each therefore 7, 5, 3, 1 frame(s) long. The film of films. (E.S.jr.)