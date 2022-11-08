Einer trage des anderen Last

At the beginning of the 50s, two extremely disparate men meet in a private sanatorium for consumptives: an officer in the People's Police, Josef Heiliger; and a young Protestant curate, Hubertus Koschenz. On account of their consumption, they have to share a room. Initially, this is the only thing they have in common.
|Manfred Möck
|Hubertus Koschenz
|Karin Gregorek
|Oberschwester Walburga
|Heinz-Dieter Knaup
|Dr. Stülpmann
|Doris Thalmer
|Schwester Inka
|Stephan Baumecker
|1. Grenzer
|Susanne Lüning
