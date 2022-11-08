Not Available

Einer trage des anderen Last

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

DEFA

At the beginning of the 50s, two extremely disparate men meet in a private sanatorium for consumptives: an officer in the People's Police, Josef Heiliger; and a young Protestant curate, Hubertus Koschenz. On account of their consumption, they have to share a room. Initially, this is the only thing they have in common.

Cast

Manfred MöckHubertus Koschenz
Karin GregorekOberschwester Walburga
Heinz-Dieter KnaupDr. Stülpmann
Doris ThalmerSchwester Inka
Stephan Baumecker1. Grenzer
Susanne Lüning

