Eingeimpft - Familie mit Nebenwirkungen

Just like many other parents Jessica and David, the director of this movie, spend a lot of time researching vaccinations for children. Whilst David understands it as a matter of course, Jessica is more than alarmed about the side effects. They try to figure out the best option for their daughter. David actively investigates and speaks to scientists and doctors from different countries. A sudden outbreak of measles in their Berlin neighbourhood forces them to make a decision: Will they vaccinate their daughter or not?