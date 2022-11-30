Eises Kälte - Frozen in Time

Not Available

When Commissioner Karen Leymann is called to the crime scene in the ice cellar of Altenberge, she does not suspect that her life will change as well. The corpse, a man of about 50, is said to have been lying there for about 140 years in a randomly rediscovered part of the basement. However, the body is not decayed and it still bleeds. Karen and her colleagues can not figure it out. The case is closed due to the age of the body. Karen nevertheless returns to the cellar as she feels a personal connection to this case and witnesses events that took place around 1860 in Altenberge. Together with her colleagues, she wants to understand the mystery and clarify the murder - An exciting thriller about the ice cellar in Altenberge / Münsterland/Germany.