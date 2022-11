Not Available

Ek Aur Ek Gyarah is an action thriller, released in the year 1981. The film was directed by Ashok Rao and produced by Ram Pratap Sharma. The lyrics were written by Majrooh Sultanpuri. The cast includes Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Raza Murad, Vinod Khanna, Zarina Wahab, Prem Chopra and Omprakash.