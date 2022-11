Not Available

Sadhana (Rekha) and Ramkumar (Jeetendra) are a married couple. Their marriage gets into troubled waters when Sadhana starts to suspect that Ramkumar is having an affair. Sadhana does not handle the matter properly, and drives him away from her. Her family attempt to talk to her and try to patch things up for the couple, but Sadhana is relentless. What will bring the couple to come together and attempt to re-build their marriage?