Ek Se Badhkar Ek

Advocate Anand Mathur draws up a will for his client, while reading the novel "Godfather", and erroneously makes out the will with a provision that the beneficiary must be a criminal don in order to inherit the billions of rupees. The beneficiary is a bachelor named Rahul Bhargav, who wants no part of being a Don, criminal or anything of that sort. His Police Inspector girlfriend, Kanchan Dhillon, has set her sights on the billions, and makes him change his mind. She assures him that she will use her influence and ensure that he gets to be the Don in no time at all, little realizing that this will change their lives forever, and make them captives in neighbouring and hostile Pakistan.