Not Available

Ekadashy movie is based on Nandan Menon (Suresh Gopi) who is working with a prominent news paper of Kolkotha. He was a kind of man to take risk in completing his work. He even goes to report in war zones. His family includes wife Indhu (Jyothirmayi) and two children. His mother and sister Aswathy were staying at their native place.It was Nandan