Ekis: Walang Tatakas

A reluctant kidnapper tries to leave his life of crime behind in this sexy thriller. Gene works for the local underworld syndicate but always treats his abductees with kindness. He begins a dangerous affair with ex-bar girl Dolor, who's routinely beaten by her rich husband. When the cops move in on Gene's gang and Dolor's husband winds up dead, the couple flees with the law and their enemies in hot pursuit.
|Albert Martinez
|Gene
|Raymond Bagatsing
|Ryan Eigenmann
|Jaime Fabregas
