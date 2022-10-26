Not Available

Ekis: Walang Tatakas

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Viva Films

A reluctant kidnapper tries to leave his life of crime behind in this sexy thriller. Gene works for the local underworld syndicate but always treats his abductees with kindness. He begins a dangerous affair with ex-bar girl Dolor, who's routinely beaten by her rich husband. When the cops move in on Gene's gang and Dolor's husband winds up dead, the couple flees with the law and their enemies in hot pursuit.

Cast

Albert MartinezGene
Raymond Bagatsing
Ryan Eigenmann
Jaime Fabregas

View Full Cast >

Images